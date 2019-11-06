|
Larry M. Cadieux
Sept. 4, 1945 - Nov. 2, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Larry M. Cadieux, 74, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at home with his family.
He was born September 4, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky. He grew up in South Bend where he attended St. Matthew Cathedral School and graduated from Riley High School. He is a Vietnam era Veteran of the U.S. Army.
On September 21, 1968 in South Bend, he married Suzanne M. O'Parker who survives along with their three children, Vicki, Paul, and Steven Cadieux; one granddaughter, Gena Cadieux; his sister, Nanette Pecsi; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margaret Cadieux, and brother-in-law, Joseph Pecsi, Jr.
Larry retired from AT&T and Alick's Home Medical. He also was a realtor with Coldwell Banker.
Larry was a devoted husband and father. He was the best dad on the planet! He loved spending time with his kids - whether shooting hoops, bowling, skateboarding, video games - he was there for them. He coached Little League baseball, St. Matthew's baseball, and basketball. He loved family vacations, playing golf, listening to music, and was a huge USC football fan.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Priebe; the Alick family; Larry's Hospice nurse, Brittany; and all our friends and loved ones, who were so kind, caring and supportive through Larry's illness.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend.
Mass of Christian Burial for Larry will be celebrated at 11:00am on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, with Rev. Terrence M. Coonan officiating. Graveside services and inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church, or to Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019