Larry Mitchell



Dec. 14, 1937 - May 14, 2019



BUCHANAN, MI - Larry Mitchell, age 81, of Buchanan passed away on May 14 at home, surrounded by family.



Larry was born December 14, 1937 to Milton and Ruby Painter Mitchell. He graduated from New Troy High School and apprenticed to become a mold maker. He married Marlene Burke and they were blessed with four children.



Larry enjoyed many accomplishments in his life. He was a member of the New Troy and River Valley school boards, serving as President of the River Valley School Board. He became a private pilot and enjoyed his Cessna 172. He owned and operated his own plastic mold company. Larry most enjoyed his family and extended family and took special delight in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Larry is survived by his wife, Marlene and three children: Mark and his wife Tara of Traverse City, their children Madelaine, Noah, Caleb, and nieces Storm, Robin and Robin's daughter Emelia. Lynda and her husband Fred and their children Rachael, her husband Matt and daughter Jacqueline; Laura and her partner Allison. Laurie and her partner David, Laurie's children Sarah, her husband McClain and their children Eleanor, Frances and Colt; Sean and wife Jessica and their daughter Olive.



Other surviving family includes brother Milton and his wife Jane, sisters Marjorie Trapp, Barbara and her husband David Adams, and much loved nieces and nephews. Larry's in-laws Ruth Burke, Erma and Jerry Dinges, Sandra and Warren Backus and lifelong friends Mona and Jack Angolin.



He was preceded in death by baby daughter Patricia, his parents Milton and Ruby and friend and brother-in-law Vernon Trapp.



A family Memorial Service is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Alzheimers.org.