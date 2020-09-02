Larry Moore
Oct. 18, 1941 - Aug. 30, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN -
A mountain of a man I never thought would go. A heart like no other - figures it would be the way he went. He played his life like a game of monopoly - buying and selling. Wheeling and dealing. A True Junk man who thought he was Elvis. An avid watcher of Westerns, doubtfully ever finishing one - constantly flipping the channels back and forth. He taught us a love for finding the “deal” and searching for our next treasure, including the perfect tomato. A lover of all things old - except women. A teller of dirty jokes and inappropriate comments, but always the life of a party. You'll be so missed, Sunshine. There won't ever be another like you. That's for damn sure. Shine bright for us, Whiskers.
As described in the preceding lines, written by his oldest grandchild, Alixandria Cutter, Larry Moore lived a mythical life in northern Indiana. Born in Mishawaka on Oct. 18, 1941 to Gertrude Eunice Prine Moore and John Thomas Moore, the fourth of six children, he was a great lover of family. His childhood was idyllic, running through fields and splashing in creek water. On East 8th Street, he learned his siblings: Richard, Kenneth (DooDa), Fredrick (Bud), and sister Dixie Diane. They remained a close family even after Kenneth and Richard (Kate) died in mid-life. In recent years, he has renewed his relationship with his sister, Dixie Diane (Larry Dykehuizen) who had lived away for decades. Brother Bud has been a constant friend and companion throughout life, working, visiting, and more recently helping, along with his wife Carol, to care for Larry.
On Sunday evening, August 30, around 5:00 P.M., in his home just south of Lakeville, the man many called “Sunshine,” said good-bye to his adoring family. They were at his side and had been for many weeks. Surviving him are his children and their spouses: Melanie Osborn (Mark), John Moore (Tammy), Chantelle Casey (Steve), (Cumming, GA), Melissa Rozwarski (Troy) Courtney Usenick (Randy), foster son Edwin Perez (Chicago), and adopted grandson and usual housemate, Josh McKeever. He is also survived by his children's mother, Phyllis (Hensley) Moore-Whitesell. Preceding Larry in death are his parents, John and Gertie; his brothers, Kenneth and Richard; a sister, Gloria Darlene; and his baby son, Jason Matthew. Larry has been blessed with 14 grandchildren and five grandchildren-in-law: Alixanderia Cutter (Michael, McKinney, Texas); Abigale Carpenter (Daniel, Kansas City, Missouri,) Chase Osborn (Boston, MA); JohnMichael Tomas Moore (Meredith, South Bend); Joy Blain Swinehart (Ethan, Key Largo); Trevor Casey, Colin Casey, Aaron Casey (Atlanta); Baylee Rozwarski, Chloee Rozwarski (Plymouth, IN); Emily Usenick, Blake Usenick, Zach Usenick (Osceola), Olivia Vincent (Nathan Vincent, South Bend); and two great-granddaughters, Aurora Elizabeth Cutter and Hazel Grace Cutter (McKinney, Texas).
Larry was an entrepreneur at heart. In his lifetime he owned many businesses including but not limited to Nappanee Iron and Metal, Lapaz, IN (currently owned and operated by his forever partner, his son, John Moore), Sunshine Salvage, Lapaz, IN, Wyatt Beef And Brew, Wyatt, IN, The old Cookies Grocery Store in Woodland, IN, and different buildings throughout Marshall and St. Joe Counties. He was partner in many ventures including the building of Old Dodge Manufacturing, where he worked in his previous years. On his last day of working there he told people, “One day I will own this place”. He always made his dreams come true. His most recent venture was Larry's Field of Dreams Farms.
Larry Moore was a man with a heart of love as big as he was. Much has been written about him by many, but the following poem, composed by his niece, Reannin Soule (daughter of brother-in-law, Mark Hensley) well expresses what we have lost, but what we will continue to hold in “the boneyard of the heart.”
Crashed planes and old
sail boats,
Ponds and a train
caboose.
Missing finger and one
eye tooth,
Popcorn machines and
auctions,
Elvis and old barns
made new.
Swarms of lady bugs on
an old back porch,
fireflies at dusk,
Cornfields on Roosevelt
Road,
A porch swing that broke.
An amazing beard, and
handsome eyes,
A modern day John
Wayne.
Old buildings and
junkyards,
Dump trucks and
semi-trailers,
B&B and old raggedy
dogs.
2020, you have taken far too much. Let's not allow Covid to keep us from honoring this great man.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 3:00pm-8:00pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Friday, September 4, 2020 in the funeral home with the burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Garden.
. Memorial contributions can be made to Pet Refuge in Mishawaka or Elara Caring Hospice in South Bend.