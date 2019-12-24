|
|
Larry Noble Seitz
Dec. 26, 1958 - Dec. 21, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Larry Noble Seitz, age 60, of Bremen died at 9:26 pm. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, where he had been a patient for 4 days. He was born December 26, 1958 in Goshen to Noble “Shorty” and Susie (Kauffman) Seitz. On August 25, 1984, he married Rita Menzie in Bremen.
Larry lived his lifetime in this area. He was a 1977 graduate of NorthWood High School. He had last worked as a truck driver. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He played slow pitch softball and enjoyed his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Rita Seitz; son, Andrew Seitz, Granger; daughter, Nicole (Dalton) Carr, Lakeville; grandchildren, Havana and Mackinley Carr, Lakeville, Houston Seitz, Granger; brother, Steve Seitz, Nappanee; and nieces, Jamie, Jessica & Ashley Seitz.
Family and friends may call from 4-8 Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and for 1 hour prior to the Funeral service, which will begin at 10:00 am, Friday, December 27th at the Funeral Home. Father Fisher will officiate.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019