Larry Otis King



April 9, 1948 - June 15, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Otis Larry Bass King, known as Larry King passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020.



Larry was born in Union City, TN on April 9, 1948, the son of Louise Bass and Otis King. After the passing of his mother, he was raised by Otis King along with his wife Edna, who graciously raised him as her own, and he adored her as his mother. Larry graduated from Miles High School in 1966 and would later become a well-known and accomplished Head Chef for hotels, assisted living facilities, and the Shrine Club of South Bend, Indiana. Larry would later start Kings Catering, specializing in his culinary skills.



Larry could always be found in the kitchen cooking for his family and friends or playing a vast variety of musical instruments in his spare time. Larry could find the good in any scenario and loved spending his time outdoors fishing with his friends. Larry & Joyce enjoyed spending time in the word of God, and with his church family. They found love in spending time at local golf courses as well as bowling when they had time as well.



He is survived by wife Joyce King and his 3 beautiful children, LaTonya King of Elkhart, IN, Tracy King-Clark (spouse) of Jackson, TN, and RaShonda King of Denver, CO. Along with his beautiful union with Joyce are his stepchildren, Linda Barber, Arnita Johnson, and Eric Johnson. Also surviving him are siblings, Kenneth King (Cheryl) of Union City, TN, Terry King (Denise) of Martin, TN, Stafford King (Ann) of Fulton, KY, Pamela Norman (Willie) of Union City, TN, Penny Moore (Craig) of Honolulu, HI, Estes “Bubba” King (Trish-Ann) of Union City, TN, Bill Barham of Indianapolis, IN, James Barham of Indiana, Sonny Barham of California, and Leverne Turner.



A local Funeral service is 12:00 Noon Friday, June 19 with visitation one hour prior at Cobb Funeral Home, 3525 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614



The final service and burial will take place Monday, June 22, at St. Paul CME, 282 Middleton St., Jackson, TN 38301.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store