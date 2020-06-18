Larry Otis King
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Otis King

April 9, 1948 - June 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Otis Larry Bass King, known as Larry King passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020.

Larry was born in Union City, TN on April 9, 1948, the son of Louise Bass and Otis King. After the passing of his mother, he was raised by Otis King along with his wife Edna, who graciously raised him as her own, and he adored her as his mother. Larry graduated from Miles High School in 1966 and would later become a well-known and accomplished Head Chef for hotels, assisted living facilities, and the Shrine Club of South Bend, Indiana. Larry would later start Kings Catering, specializing in his culinary skills.

Larry could always be found in the kitchen cooking for his family and friends or playing a vast variety of musical instruments in his spare time. Larry could find the good in any scenario and loved spending his time outdoors fishing with his friends. Larry & Joyce enjoyed spending time in the word of God, and with his church family. They found love in spending time at local golf courses as well as bowling when they had time as well.

He is survived by wife Joyce King and his 3 beautiful children, LaTonya King of Elkhart, IN, Tracy King-Clark (spouse) of Jackson, TN, and RaShonda King of Denver, CO. Along with his beautiful union with Joyce are his stepchildren, Linda Barber, Arnita Johnson, and Eric Johnson. Also surviving him are siblings, Kenneth King (Cheryl) of Union City, TN, Terry King (Denise) of Martin, TN, Stafford King (Ann) of Fulton, KY, Pamela Norman (Willie) of Union City, TN, Penny Moore (Craig) of Honolulu, HI, Estes “Bubba” King (Trish-Ann) of Union City, TN, Bill Barham of Indianapolis, IN, James Barham of Indiana, Sonny Barham of California, and Leverne Turner.

A local Funeral service is 12:00 Noon Friday, June 19 with visitation one hour prior at Cobb Funeral Home, 3525 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614

The final service and burial will take place Monday, June 22, at St. Paul CME, 282 Middleton St., Jackson, TN 38301.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Cobb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cobb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
574-291-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved