Larry P. Waldschmidt



August 16, 1940 - April 17, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Larry Paul Waldschmidt, 78, of Dowagiac, MI passed away April 17, 2019.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., Dowagiac with Pastor Carol Newman officiating. Burial will follow at South Wayne Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Memorials may be made to or to the Local VA. Those wishing to share a memory of Larry online may so at www.clarkch.com.



Larry was born August 16, 1940, in Dowagiac, MI to Benjamin & Thelma (Szymonski) Waldschmidt, Sr. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1959. Larry served his country in the United States Army from 1960 until 1962. Larry worked for Clark Equipment for over 20 years as well as Henco, and retired from LECO after 20 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, gardening, and his dogs. Most of all he loved his family but under it all was a softy, but he denied it.



Larry is survived by his children, Rodney Waldschmidt of Dowagiac and Renee Crandall of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Daniel Crandall, Jr. of Dowagiac and Emily Waldschmidt of Cassopolis; great-grandchildren, Abigail Crandall, Avery Crandall, and Ryker Crandall; mother of children, Joan Waldschmidt of Dowagiac; brothers, Ben Jr., Ed, John, Mike, and Jim Waldschmidt; sisters, Linda Mosier, Diane Wallace, and Debbie Loveridge; and longtime girlfriend, Barbara Morgan and family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary