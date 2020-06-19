Larry R. Ernsberger



Sept. 23, 1944 - June 16, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Larry R. Ernsberger was born on September 23, 1944 in Mishawaka, IN and departed this world on June 16, 2020; he was 75. Larry dedicated his life to the protection of the South Bend community. He began his professional career as a fireman in 1968. In 1971, Larry joined the South Bend Police Department where he served with distinction for nearly 27 years, retiring as a detective in 1997. While a police officer, he held several other law enforcement and police security positions, including Memorial Hospital Police. After retirement, he stayed on at Memorial until he was hired by the St. Joseph County Jail as a jailer. He continued to serve in that capacity until 2015 when he finally retired, having provided over 40 years of community service. In 2018, Larry moved to Marion, Montana, where he lived the rest of his life.



As well as being an exceptional provider for his family, Larry enjoyed many hobbies. He was a remarkable woodworker, creating intricate furniture and wood crafts. Larry had a zeal for leather tooling and was a skilled photographer. He had a passion for technology; among many various projects, he worked from 1991-1995 building computers for South Bend Drafting. As a young man, he enjoyed athletics and the outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing.



Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Richard A. and Mary I. Ernsberger, his sister, Sandra Sue Ernsberger, and his son, Edward Jason Ernsberger. He is survived by his two brothers, Terry A. (Carol) Ernsberger and Ronny S. (Chelsea) Ernsberger. A loving father, he leaves behind three children: Brad R. (Barbara) Ernsberger, Scott A. (Jocelyn) Ernsberger, and Nicole M. Staton. Additionally, “Papa” leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, of whom he was incredibly proud.



Services and final disposition are pending.





