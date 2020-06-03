Larry Richard
Pitsenbarger
Dec. 8, 1947 - June 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Larry Richard Pitsenbarger, 72, passed away Mon., June 1. He was born Dec. 8, 1947 in WV to Loren and Pauline (Staton) Pitsenbarger. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister. On July 14, 2001, he married Julie Grossman; she survives along with brother, Jesse Pitsenbarger of Westfield, IN and sister, Birda Baldwin of Niles, MI. As per Larry's request, there will be no services. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements. Leave the family online condolence at www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.