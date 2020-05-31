Larry Richard "Rick" Stephens Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry “Rick” Richard Stephens Jr.

Feb. 8, 1960 - May 27, 2020

LYDICK, IN - Larry “Rick” Stephens Jr., 60, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Rick was born February 8, 1960 in Niles to Larry and Shirley (Covington) Stephens. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Robin Whitmire. On June 8, 1979 Rick married the love of his life, Genia “Genie” Stephens. She survives along with their son, Joshua Stephens; grandchildren, Whitney (Richie) Miller and Gage Stephens; great-granddaughter, Emmie Miller; brother, Adam Stephens; sister, Shannon Stephens; daughter-in-law, Marci Stephens; in-laws, Eugene (Mattie) Slone, Debra & May Slone, and Mitzi (Nathan) Pickens; many dear nieces & nephews; and Bug, his little black pug.

Rick was a member of the St. Joe County Building Trades, Roofers Local 23 for 40 years. He was a Journeyman Foreman for Midland Engineering and Tonn & Blank Construction. Rick was an avid Notre Dame Football & Muscle Car fan, especially Chevelle, Camaro, and Pontiac GTO. His favorite hobby was assembling model cars. Most of all Rick loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Badal, Dr. Matthew Koscielski, Dr. Sandra Cho, Dr. Kline, Dr. Peterson, Memorial Hospital staff, and the Center for Hospice Care staff, especially Kendra, for their support and exceptional care shown to Rick and his family.

Due to current health risks, private services were held. Condolences to the family may be mailed via St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or may be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved