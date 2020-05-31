Larry “Rick” Richard Stephens Jr.
Feb. 8, 1960 - May 27, 2020
LYDICK, IN - Larry “Rick” Stephens Jr., 60, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Rick was born February 8, 1960 in Niles to Larry and Shirley (Covington) Stephens. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Robin Whitmire. On June 8, 1979 Rick married the love of his life, Genia “Genie” Stephens. She survives along with their son, Joshua Stephens; grandchildren, Whitney (Richie) Miller and Gage Stephens; great-granddaughter, Emmie Miller; brother, Adam Stephens; sister, Shannon Stephens; daughter-in-law, Marci Stephens; in-laws, Eugene (Mattie) Slone, Debra & May Slone, and Mitzi (Nathan) Pickens; many dear nieces & nephews; and Bug, his little black pug.
Rick was a member of the St. Joe County Building Trades, Roofers Local 23 for 40 years. He was a Journeyman Foreman for Midland Engineering and Tonn & Blank Construction. Rick was an avid Notre Dame Football & Muscle Car fan, especially Chevelle, Camaro, and Pontiac GTO. His favorite hobby was assembling model cars. Most of all Rick loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Badal, Dr. Matthew Koscielski, Dr. Sandra Cho, Dr. Kline, Dr. Peterson, Memorial Hospital staff, and the Center for Hospice Care staff, especially Kendra, for their support and exceptional care shown to Rick and his family.
Due to current health risks, private services were held. Condolences to the family may be mailed via St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Feb. 8, 1960 - May 27, 2020
LYDICK, IN - Larry “Rick” Stephens Jr., 60, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Rick was born February 8, 1960 in Niles to Larry and Shirley (Covington) Stephens. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Robin Whitmire. On June 8, 1979 Rick married the love of his life, Genia “Genie” Stephens. She survives along with their son, Joshua Stephens; grandchildren, Whitney (Richie) Miller and Gage Stephens; great-granddaughter, Emmie Miller; brother, Adam Stephens; sister, Shannon Stephens; daughter-in-law, Marci Stephens; in-laws, Eugene (Mattie) Slone, Debra & May Slone, and Mitzi (Nathan) Pickens; many dear nieces & nephews; and Bug, his little black pug.
Rick was a member of the St. Joe County Building Trades, Roofers Local 23 for 40 years. He was a Journeyman Foreman for Midland Engineering and Tonn & Blank Construction. Rick was an avid Notre Dame Football & Muscle Car fan, especially Chevelle, Camaro, and Pontiac GTO. His favorite hobby was assembling model cars. Most of all Rick loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Badal, Dr. Matthew Koscielski, Dr. Sandra Cho, Dr. Kline, Dr. Peterson, Memorial Hospital staff, and the Center for Hospice Care staff, especially Kendra, for their support and exceptional care shown to Rick and his family.
Due to current health risks, private services were held. Condolences to the family may be mailed via St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or may be made at www.sjfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.