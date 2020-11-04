Larry Ruggles



Feb. 10, 1941 - Oct. 26, 2020



HAMLET, IN - Larry K. Ruggles of Hamlet passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in LaPorte Hospital following an illness. He was born on February 10, 1941 in LaPorte to the late Kenneth and Thelma (Walter) Ruggles and was 79 years old at the time of his death.



He lived in the Hamlet/Plymouth area most of his life. On May 24, 1964 Larry married the love of his life, Judy Smith in Elkhart and they spent 56 wonderful years together. He was a retired high school teacher, having taught for 30 years at Plymouth High School and 2 and 1/2 years at Elkhart Schools. He taught auto mechanics and Driver's Education at Plymouth High School and Culver Military Academy, and Driver's Education for Oregon-Davis Schools. Larry was a member of the Tracy United Methodist Church, the Marshall County Retired Teachers Association, Plymouth Masonic Lodge #149, and South Bend Scottish Rite. He also helped on the family farm and continued to run it after his father's death in 2000, and he was a member of the Starke County Co-Op.



Larry is survived by: wife Judy of Hamlet; one daughter, Joan (Darren) Piedmonte of Goshen, KY; five grandchildren, Alexandria (Cory) Balthrop, Dominic Piedmonte, Anthony Piedmonte, Breanne (Dakota) Farmer, and Rebecca Ruggles; and one great-grandson, Weston Balthrop. He is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Robert Ruggles, and one sister, Peggy Kaiser.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 EST (10:00 CST) Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tracy United Methodist Church, 1702 E. US Hwy 6 & US Hwy 35, Hamlet, IN 46532. The Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel is honored to be entrusted with Larry's care.





