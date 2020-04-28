|
Larry Swiger
July 28, 1942 - April 23, 2020
TRAIL CREEK, IN - Larry L. Swiger, 77, of Trail Creek, Indiana, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 3:44 pm in Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Private family services will be conducted. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.
He was born July 28, 1942 in Michigan City, IN to the late Lawrence and Gertrude (Peo) Swiger. On October 28, 1966 in Michigan City, IN he married Judith Ormsby who survives in Trail Creek, IN.
Also surviving are two daughters, Angela (Edward) Davis of Trail Creek, IN and Diana (Keith) Barkow of Middlebury, IN; son, James (Linette) Swiger of Benton Harbor, MI; seven grandchildren, Nicole Mitchell, Daniel Davis, Katherine Smith, Emily Barkow, Matthew Barkow, James P. Swiger, Jr., and Michael Swiger, and several great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Brian Swiger.
He had worked at Jim Vine Chevrolet and retired from Holt Equipment and also from Brandeis Inc. Larry was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge F&AM 83, and was a 33rd degree Mason with the Scottish Rite South Bend Valley. He volunteered at Franciscan Health-Michigan City and as a docent at the Old Lighthouse Museum. Larry enjoyed wood carving, stamp collecting, and making fishing flies.
Contributions may be made to Old Lighthouse Museum Michigan City Historical Society, P.O. Box 512, Michigan City, IN 46361 or to the First United Methodist Church, 121 E. 7th St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020