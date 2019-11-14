|
Larry “Traz”
Trzaskowski
Oct. 19, 1948 - Nov. 12, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Traz passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 while surrounded by his friends and family after an extended illness. Larry was born and raised in South Bend by his parents, Edwin and Betty Trzaskowski who have preceded him in death. He leaves behind to carry on his legacy his life partner/wife of over 42 years, Sandi Lewinski, stepdaughter Deb Lewinski, brother Michael (Cindy Faye) Trzaskowski, nephew Ryan (Clarice) Trzaskowski, niece Kristin (Brooke) Gaines, and several great-nephews and nieces and extended family, Karen Trzaskowski.
He grew up on the west side of South Bend, attended Holy Family Parochial School, Washington High School, and then went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in History and Education from Indiana University, of which he was a diehard fan. While at IU he played baseball and went on to continue playing softball for the likes of O.J. Shoemaker, SB Merchants, Little Caesars, and Sobie's Tavern. He was Mr. Softball of South Bend and got to play with and against some well-known sports figures of today, Larry Bird and Joe Montana, when slow pitch softball leagues ruled the world. As running was not his athletic prowess, he chose to constantly hit home runs and casually stroll the bases; and it also gave him a little more time in the limelight.
Traz had a great sense of humor and more often than not responded to people with wit and sarcasm. He also had an infectious laugh and a great smile. He worked for almost 43 years at AM General alongside Sandi and many other great friends that he made over the years. Many fond memories Larry would share with his family were of times that he spent outdoors. He absolutely loved to fish and golf with Greg, Lou, and “the boys”; and he looked forward to his yearly trip to Big Fish Lake and being with John P. and Paul G. He began to hate the cold weather and looked forward to spending time in Florida on the links and on the lake with his buddy Bob.
He loved to read good political and historical books and get into debates with people. He always had a very strong opinion about everything and his favorite saying was, “You can't fix stupid”. He was loyal to his friends and family and loved and helped them in life in any way he could. He never settled in life for anything but what he felt was deserved and made sure the same was true for his family. He will be greatly missed by them all and not a day will go by when they do not think of him.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers you make a donation in his name to either The Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614; or to Holy Family Catholic School, 56405 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church, where a visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019