Larry W. Bishop
Feb. 1, 1937 - August 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Larry W. Bishop passed away on August 16, 2020 at the ManorCare facility in York, PA. He was 83. Born February 1, 1937 in South Bend, IN to Hiram and Jeanette (Kelley) Bishop, he grew up in South Bend and worked at the Indiana University of South Bend, IN. He married Mariann (Gould) in 1972. They moved to Willow Street, PA. Larry was the Director of Human Resources at Millersville University and retired in 2000. The family were active with the university sports and did extensive traveling to university games around the nation. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Hilton of Lancaster, and son, Brett Bishop (Lori) of South Bend, IN; his grandchildren, Kirsten Bishop, Jamie Dendiu, Bobby Bishop, Josh Sedam, Jenni Sedam, Lindsey Miller, Katie Liebetrau, Jake Liebetrau, and Sarah Hilton; and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a brother, Jeffrey Bishop of Jupiter, FL. Larry was predeceased by his wife, Mariann, his daughter, Crystal Liebetrau, his granddaughter, Ashleigh Hilton and his brothers, Michael and Patrick Bishop. A Memorial Service will take place 5 PM, Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the tent on the south lawn of Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The family will start receiving guests at 3pm. Private interment will take place at Conestago Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bishop Family Basketball Fund c/o Millersville University Foundation, Development Office, Millersville University, P.O. Box 1002, Millersville PA 17551-0302 or online: https://www.millersville.edu/give/me-a-gift.php
