Larry W. Harvell
March 26, 1951 - March 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Larry William Harvell, 69, passed away March 30, 2020 in San Diego, CA. He was born March 26, 1951 in Trenton, TN to George and Mary (Green) Harvell. Larry graduated from Central High School in 1970 and was well known for playing basketball with the Central Bears. He graduated from Lewis University in Joliet, IL with a bachelor's degree. Larry will be fondly remembered for his affectionate smile, his high-spirited laugh, family trips to Tennessee, and fishing with his children. Left to cherish his memory are 2 sons: Isham Jarmel Harvell of Maryland & Kamil Harvell of San Diego, CA, a daughter, Shannon Harvell of San Diego, CA; brothers, Donald Harvell and Daryl Redding (Rose) of South Bend, IN; & sisters, Shirley Towles and Connie Hesiben of South Bend, IN, & Carol Johnson (Charles) of Schererville, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Kashad Harvell. Larry had many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and encouragement. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020