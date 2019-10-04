|
Larry W. Smith
Oct. 15, 1949 - Oct. 1, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Larry Smith of Mishawaka passed away unexpectedly and peacefully Tuesday, October 1. Larry was born in Middlesboro, KY to the late Clayton Smith and Gracie (Hatfield) Smith and attended high school at Bloomington High. After graduating from Abilene Christian College, he began work in the RV industry, eventually serving 35 years at Atwood Mobile in Elkhart. He is survived by his “lovely bride” of 45 years, Susanne (Tschetter) Smith; his children, Emily (Ryan) Hemker and Ian (Molly) Smith; and grandchildren, Ruah, Atira, Elyanah, Nissa, Connor, and Evelyn. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara (Smith) Emhuff. The many who knew him know that Larry lived to love his God whole-heartedly and love his “neighbors” generously: with his family, his church, at the rugby pitch, he knew no strangers. And, filled with the love of Christ himself, Larry gave Christ's love freely. Viewing Sunday at River Valley Community Church 3 to 6pm; viewing Monday 9am with service at 10 followed by private gravesite service, then public lunch at River Valley. More information: chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019