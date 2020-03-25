|
|
Larry W. Thomas
Mar. 22, 1948 - Mar. 24, 2020
LAPAZ, IN - Larry W. Thomas, 72, of LaPaz passed away at 8:52 am, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Larry was born on March 22, 1948 in Bremen to the late James and Evelyn (Swille) Thomas. On June 11, 1966, he married Carolyn “Jean” Lowe. She passed away on August 18, 2018. He is survived by a son, Brad (Angie) Thomas of Argos, 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Debbie Swihart of Warsaw, Donna Roberson of Bremen, and Brenda Hummel of Bremen. Larry worked many years at Champion in Bremen and Fabwell Manufacturing. He volunteered as a fireman for the LaPaz Fire Department and also worked for the Union-North Ambulance. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to LaPaz Fire Department, 411 S. Michigan St., LaPaz, IN 46537 or Union-North Ambulance, 507 Michigan Tr., Lakeville, IN 46536. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020