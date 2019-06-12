Larry White



Feb. 28, 1941 - June 10, 2019



GOSHEN, IN - Larry Lee White, 78, passed away Monday, June 10 at home due to complications from several strokes.



He was born Feb. 28, 1941 in South Bend to Charles William and Phyllis (Edwards) White. He graduated from Washington Clay High School, South Bend in 1959.



On July 28, 1962 he married Suzette “Sue” Purtee in South Bend.



Mr. White retired from Four Winds in Dec. 2010 after 18 years of service. Previously he worked at Shasta Industries for 32 years.



Larry was an active bowler at Maple City Bowl for many years, a golfing member of Maplecrest Country Club on the Monday Night League, and served as President of Maplecrest C.C. He was very active in the Goshen Boys and Girls Club and served as President for many years. He enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the Elkhart County Snowmobile Club, and also a member of the Elkhart Vette Set.



Larry was a hands-on kind of man. If there was a problem, he'd work on a solution. Many cocktail napkins were used to come up with a plan. Larry loved his wife, his family, his work, and his yard. Dandelions were not allowed.



He is survived by his wife Sue of Goshen; two daughters, Deb (Condy) Cupp and Kim (Scott) Cronin, both of Goshen; four grandchildren, Kyle (Whisper) Cupp, TJ (Heather) Cupp, Mackenzie Cupp, and Aubrey Cronin; four great-grandchildren, Tristen, Jayden, Adonis, and Kingsley; a brother, Charles “Rick” (JoAnn) White of Bristol; and a sister, Peggy White-Shaffer of Hebron.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be Monday, June 17 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, 1911 S. Main St., Goshen. There will also be an hour of visitation prior to the 10 a.m. Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 18 at the funeral home. Rev. Timothy T. Yoder will officiate.



Burial will follow at Violett Cemetery, Goshen.



Memorial gifts may be given to or the Goshen Boys & Girls Club. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019