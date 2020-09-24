Larry Whitmer
Nov. 10, 1941 - Sept. 21, 2020
NILES, MI - Larry Lee Whitmer, 78, of Niles, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Larry was born on November 10, 1941 in Freeport, Illinois. After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country for five years, earning the rank of Corporal, during the Vietnam War. Larry served in the 3rd Battalion 4th Marine Regiment. After he returned home, Larry earned his Journeyman as an electrician. In 1988 Larry wed Darleen and blended their family; Larry cared for her daughter, Doreen, as his own. Larry and Darleen helped raise their only grandson, Dillon Nutting.
Larry was a truck driver and retired from Art Irons Inc. after 25 years. Larry LOVED to fish, mow the lawn, and be outdoors; he was known to be found napping on the deck more than once. Larry passed that love of the outdoors on to Dillion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Cheshire; and siblings, Leroy Cheshier and Jack Cheshier.
Larry is survived by his wife, Darleen Whitmer; daughter, Doreen Nutting of Niles; grandson, Dillion (Kaitlyn McDonald) Nutting of Niles; great-grandson, Diesel; siblings, Sharon Kensill of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Kim Neiswander of Rock Falls, Illinois, Kevin (Barbar) Mulnix of Rock Falls, and Kenny (Mona) Mulnix of Rock Falls; and many extended family members and close friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at 11:00 a.m. with a time of visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Condolences, photos, and memories can be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.