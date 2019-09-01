Home

Sept. 20, 1952 - Aug. 21, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Larry Williams, 66, of Granger, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was born September 20, 1952 in Decatur, Illinois, to Roger and Jennie (Bonds) Williams, both of whom preceded him in death. On June 9, 1978 in Decatur, he married Carol (Vandenbergh) Williams, who survives.

In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his sons, Aaron (Isabel) Williams and Aric (Sabrina) Williams; grandchildren, Francheska, Juliet, and Lillyana; sisters, Mary Shirley, Erma Williams, and Ruth Williams; brothers, Floyd (Mae) Williams, Lynell (Shirley) Williams, and Roger Williams; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine McKnight; and three brothers, James Williams, Fred Williams, and Jeremiah Williams.

Larry played the guitar and enjoyed music, especially the Beatles, Hendrix, and Dylan; movies (as long as there was popcorn); history, politics and current events; woodworking; and new technology. His background was in electronics, and he was dedicated to his work as manager in manufacturing, becoming a well-liked and respected mentor and leader. But more than anything, he loved spending time with his family. Playing and FaceTiming with his three granddaughters brought him great joy. Most importantly, he was devoted to his loving wife. After nearly 50 years together, they had become one and were truly inseparable.

A private remembrance will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Larry may be made to Living Word Evangelistic Church, 1177 E. Henderson Avenue, Decatur, IL 62521.

Online condolences may be sent to the Williams family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
