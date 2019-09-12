Home

July 25, 1944 - Dec. 7, 2018

OCALA, FL - Larry passed away at his home from cancer on Dec. 7, 2018. He was 74 years old and married 55 years to his beloved wife, Bobbie. His remains will be laid to rest with his brother Kel and parents Kelsa and Irene Wiseman in the Highlands Cemetery, 2257 Portage Ave., South Bend, IN, on September 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM. This would have been his 56th wedding anniversary. He has left behind his wife, his brother Jerry and wife, Sandy, 2 sons, 1 daughter, 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He will be missed. All friends are welcome to attend the service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019
