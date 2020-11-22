1/1
Laszlo Kocsis
1919 - 2020
Laszlo Kocsis

Jan. 30, 1919 - Nov. 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Laszlo Kocsis, 101, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his home on November 13, 2020.

Born on January 30, 1919, in Hungary, Laszlo is survived by his children, Gabriella (Ted) Richarson, Kinga (Dave) Brown, Laszlo (Kim) Kocsis, Cathy (Len) Lisson, and Tom (Nettie) Kocsis; grandchildren, Cathy (Marc) Meyer, Christine (Pat) Bromen, Becky Roemen, Ellie Brown, Andrew (Brianna) Lisson, Thomas Kocsis, Katie Brown, Vinnie Brown, Annie Lisson, Calvin Kocsis, and Josiah Kocsis; great-grandchildren: James and Lucas Meyer; Emmersyn and Easton Bromen; and Brinley Lisson; sisters-in-law, Irene Wruble and Victoria Nagy; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Laszlo was preceded in death by his loving wife Clara, parents, sister Elizabeth and brother Gyula. Laszlo served as a pilot in the Hungarian Air Force during WWII and began a life with Clara in Csorna, Hungary. Laszlo immigrated to the United States with his wife and two young daughters in December of 1956 and started a new life where he embraced a new culture as he supported and raised his family. Laszlo was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a man of many talents and passions. Laszlo's greatest gifts were his remarkable love for his family and friends, an amazing gift of growing his garden, learning how to paint at the young age of 72, and an incredible ability to create, build and tinker. He will be lovingly remembered forever by his family and friends.

A Mass and Celebration of Laszlo's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hungary Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com, or our Facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
