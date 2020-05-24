Laura A. Biggs
1957 - 2020
Laura A. Biggs

May 14, 1957 - May 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Laura A. Biggs, 63 years old, passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation, South Bend. Laura was born on May 14, 1957 in Bluffton, IN to the late Jerry and Shirley (Haver) Thompson. She has lived most of her life in South Bend and Mishawaka. Laura loved animals, nature, and watching Notre Dame football. She was a free spirit who enjoyed listening to Classic Rock.

Laura is survived by her children, Ami Jaworski of South Bend, Rachel (Scott) Penter of Osceola, and Brent Veldman of Huntertown, IN; seven grandchildren, Ciara, Darren, Kyra, Brody, Izabella, Cameron, and Jasmine; sister, Jane Thompson of Bluffton; and brother, Rick Sutorius of Ossian, IN.

A private celebration of Laura's life will be held. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Laura A. Biggs may be donated to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be offered to Laura's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
