Laura Ann McLeod Myers
1947 - 2020
Laura Ann McLeod Myers

Jan. 4, 1947 - Nov. 10, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Laura Ann McLeod Myers was born January 4, 1947, in Paragould, Arkansas to Vela Mae McLeod. She lived in Brookland, Arkansas.

She moved to Mishawaka, IN to be with her Uncle Gerald & Aunt Bobbie McLeod in 1958. She grew up with her sister and brother of the heart, Karen Pletcher and Gary McLeod.

Laura graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1964. On July 10, 1965, Laura married Charles Myers in Mishawaka. He survives along with their children, son Stephen (Kimberley) Myers and daughter Sherry (Gordon) DeMaire; three grandchildren who brought sunshine into her life, Tiffany and Zachary Myers, and Abigail DeMaire; her sister Karen, brother Gary, and several nieces and nephews. Laura was preceded in death by her mother, Mae McLeod, Uncle Gerald and Aunt Bobbie McLeod, and her sister, Lila Glenn.

Laura and Charles moved to Michigan City, IN, in the winter of 1966. During their Michigan City years, they made many wonderful friendships. Laura was involved in her children's lives as a den mother in Boy Scouts and a Girl Scout Leader.

Some of Laura's joys were watching the cardinals in the morning and traveling. Laura traveled to the 48 contiguous U.S. States, Canada, and Mexico with Charles and their children, Stephen and Sherry. She then went to the last two U.S. States and the Bahamas with her husband.

In 1989, Laura and Charles moved back to Mishawaka to be closer to family again. Laura worked for several years at Target. After retiring she really enjoyed the monthly “Target gatherings”.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, a private family service has already taken place. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com and memorial donations may be made to a Hospice of your choosing.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
