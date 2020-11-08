Laura Carpenter



Sept. 9, 1924 - Nov. 1, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Laura Maria Carmela Vitale Carpenter, 96, of Gerace Reggio Calabria, Italy passed away on November 1, 2020 in South Bend, IN. Laura was born on September 7, 1924 in Italy to the late Carmelo Pietro and Carmela Maria (Barbaro) Vitale.



She attended school in Gerace from 1930-1935, then moved to South Bend, IN January 21, 1935 with her mother and brother Santo (Joe). The children immediately began learning English at James Monroe School. Laura graduated in 1943 from James Whitcomb Riley High School in South Bend. She married Darryl Eugene Carpenter of Elkhart, IN on November 7, 1953.



On November 5, 1947 she graduated from Patricia Stevens Cover Girl Coarse in Fashion, Photographic, TV, Motion Picture and Slide Modeling. She received a diploma from House of James Beauty College on September 23, 1969 and became certified by the state of Indiana Hair Weavers on March 10, 1970, and in Wig Artistry on May 18, 1970.



In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Darryl E. Carpenter in 1997; brothers, Ernesto and Santo Giuseppe (Joe) Vitale; and sister, Rita Rose Vitale-Jankowski. She is survived by her brother, Alberto Salvatore (Nancy) Vitale.



A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, IN 46613 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. in the foyer of the cathedral until the time of service. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561.



Donations may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice or St. Matthews Cathedral. Envelopes will be provided at the church.



St. Matthew Cathedral requires that masks and social distancing be observed by all upon entrance to the church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store