Laura Jean Brugh
Oct. 25, 1932 - Nov. 5, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Laura Jean Brugh, 87 of Elkhart, IN, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Laura was born on October 25, 1932 in Indianapolis, IN, to Paul and Geneva (Mattix) Montgomery. On December 12, 1970 in South Bend, IN, Laura married Carl A. Brugh. Carl preceded her in death on May 12, 1989. Laura is survived by her son, Mike (Karin) Gerald of Elkhart, IN, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Laura was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Shelly. Laura worked for Pierce and Uniroyal.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1108 S. Main Street, Elkhart. Father Daniel Niezer will officiate the services. Burial will take place at a later date in Osceola Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019