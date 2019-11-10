Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
1108 S. Main Street
Elkhart, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Brugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Jean Brugh


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Jean Brugh Obituary
Laura Jean Brugh

Oct. 25, 1932 - Nov. 5, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Laura Jean Brugh, 87 of Elkhart, IN, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Laura was born on October 25, 1932 in Indianapolis, IN, to Paul and Geneva (Mattix) Montgomery. On December 12, 1970 in South Bend, IN, Laura married Carl A. Brugh. Carl preceded her in death on May 12, 1989. Laura is survived by her son, Mike (Karin) Gerald of Elkhart, IN, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Laura was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Shelly. Laura worked for Pierce and Uniroyal.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1108 S. Main Street, Elkhart. Father Daniel Niezer will officiate the services. Burial will take place at a later date in Osceola Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -