Laura Lee Chimel
July 4, 1945 - August 15, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Laura Lee Chimel passed away on August 15, 2019 at Hospice House in Elkhart, Indiana after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Laura was born in South Bend, Indiana to Mark and Gertrude (Furnanage) Leliaert. Laura graduated from Mishawaka High School and attended Indiana University in Bloomington. Laura married the love of her life, David Chimel on September 17, 1966 at St. Bavo's Catholic Church in Mishawaka. Laura and Dave had two sons, Todd and Jamie. Laura loved to read books and worked at the Mishawaka Public Library to be closer to her reading passion and help children learn to love to read as she did. She then took a job as a secretary at Penn Harris Madison Schools to be close to her children growing up and also to help other children in school. She retired after 22 years to enjoy traveling both in the U.S. and abroad including Europe, Ireland, and Switzerland. When not traveling, Laurie loved spending time at their lake house at Big Cedar Lake in Michigan, gardening, watching television Westerns, playing Mahjong with friends at Bent Oak Golf Club in Elkhart, spending time with her grandkids, Corinne and Sarah, trips and friends in the Michiana and St. Joe Coventry Corvette Clubs, and celebrating holidays with family with big, home cooked dinners. She also loved spending winter months in warmer states such as Florida and Arizona.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Mark and Gertrude; her stepfather, George Furnanage; and her brother, Michael Leliaert. She is survived by her husband David; her two sons, Todd and Jamie; and her two granddaughters, Corinne and Sarah.
A special thanks to Dr. Ansari at Michiana Hematology and Elkhart Center for Hospice.
There will no visitation but we will have a Celebration of Life Sat., Aug. 31 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm at the Bent Oak Golf Course Clubhouse at 3610 Bent Oak Trail, Elkhart, IN 46517.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Hospice Care, https://www.cfhcare.org/
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019