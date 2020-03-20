Home

More Obituaries for Laurence Hanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence R. (Larry) Hanks Jr.

Laurence R. (Larry) Hanks Jr. Obituary
Laurence (Larry) R. Hanks, Jr.

March 12, 2020

MUSKEGON, MI - On Thursday, March 12, 2020 Laurence (Larry) R. Hanks, Jr., age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Niles, MI, surrounded by family after a long struggle with his health.

Larry was born and raised in Muskegon, MI. He lived the first part of his life fearlessly and often on the edge. He lived the next part dedicated to his trucking and supporting his family. He received recognition for 30+ years of driving and over 2,000,000 miles incident free. He lived his remaining time enjoying it with his spouse, children, and grandchildren. He was known for loving to fish, sit by bonfires, walk in the woods, read, watch westerns, and play cribbage.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (Schutter) Hanks; his father, Laurence Hanks, Sr.; his sister, Flossie Hanks; and his brothers, John (Carol) and Daniel (Jan) Hanks. He is survived by his loving spouse of 32 years, Sarah Bakeman; his children, Cheri (Tom) Olien, Shelly (Bob) Hudgins, Holly Rozanc (Eugene Fischer), Jennifer Martinez, and Raymond (Haley) Bakeman; brother, David (Joan) Hanks; and sisters, Jacqueline (Butch Myers) Hanks, Mary (Jim) Fields, Robin (Bill) Hendrix, and Cathy (Bob) Trumble; as well as 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service and luncheon will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2pm at AMVETS, 117 Bertrand Rd., Niles, MI 49120. Questions: 269-635-2439
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020
