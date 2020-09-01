1/1
LaVanch W. Yarian
LaVanch W. Yarian

March 16, 1920 - Aug. 29, 2020

BREMEN, IN - LaVanch Winifred Yarian, 100, went to be with the Lord at 3:07 am, Saturday, August 29, 2020 surrounded by family. LaVanch was born on March 16, 1920 in Plymouth to the late Fred and Dora (Hissong) Neidlinger. She is survived by two children, Kenny (Mary Ann) Yarian and Kaye (Marc) Kelley; three grandchildren, Lori (Dale) Rex, Lisa (Tony) Reynolds, and Connie (Dikran) Toroser; eight great-grandchildren, Emily (Dan) Richards, Dale (Melissa) Rex, Jr., Austin Reynolds, Hannah Reynolds, Lauren Reynolds, Madison Reynolds, Cristian Toroser, and Cristopher Toroser, four great-great-grandchildren, and five great-great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two siblings, Dale (Mary Jane) Neidlinger and Mary Ann Austin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl, grandson, Steven Yarian, great-grandson, Andy Ginther, great-grandson, Deven Rex; and four siblings, Margaret Leeper, Orland Neidlinger, Russell Neidlinger, and Fern Nifong. LaVanch was a devoted member of Grace Fellowship Church. She played the organ for many years at local churches. She was a hard worker and will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 4, 2020 in Grace Fellowship Church, 535 S. Birkey St., Bremen. Private family burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Grace Fellowship Church or Harbor Light Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
