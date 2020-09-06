LaVerne Stantz



Jan. 7, 1933 - Sept. 3, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



LaVerne Phyllis Stantz, 87, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 surrounded by her family's love.



Memorial Services for LaVerne will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12:00 (Noon) until 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Osceola. Please stop by and share a memory, laugh, or story of LaVerne.



LaVerne was born January 7, 1933 to Lloyd and Minnie (Skivers) Isenblatter in Springfield, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Donald L. Stantz in 1949; that union brought forth three children, Charles, Abigail, and Karen. Donald preceded her in death in 2000.



She was the caretaker of the family, a position win which she loved. Her other passions were traveling. Some of her favorite places to travel were Alaska, Germany, and Italy. She also enjoyed caring for the neighborhood animals. Always one with a full birdfeeder which gave her a beautiful show, she was always one to surround herself with animals.



LaVerne is survived by the grandson she raised, Thomas Stantz of Mishawaka; her children, Chuck (Vicki) Stantz of Gates, North Carolina, Gail Stantz of Mishawaka, and Karen Stantz of Newport Richey, Florida; grandchildren, Heather Baugher, Chantel Jobes, Michael Stantz, Charlie Stantz, Vicki Stantz, Jessica Stantz, and Corey Stantz, 11 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, and many other family members.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store