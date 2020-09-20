1/1
Lavon F. Fell
1933 - 2020
Lavon F. Fell

Oct. 18, 1933 - Sept. 17, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Lavon F. Fell, 86, of Mishawaka, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at home. Lavon was born in Knox, IN on October 18, 1933, the son of (the late) Cedric and Zelma (Everly) Fell. On February 7, 1958 in Holy Cross Catholic Church, he married Rae Lee (Wilson) Fell, who preceded him in death on April 27, 2018 after 60 years of marriage. Lavon was an avid Notre Dame football fan; he enjoyed travelling the country, especially out west, and also enjoyed the family trips taken to Cedar Point with the children and grandchildren. He had previously worked at Advanced Metal in Elkhart and then retired in 1995 from Lock Joint Tube in South Bend. In addition to his parents and his wife, Lavon was also preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Shirley Fell; sister, Charlotte Burket; brothers, Cedric and Donald Fell; and an infant sister, Betty Fell. He is survived by his daughters, Annette Rickey of South Bend and Janet (Greg) Henderson of Vancouver WA; son, Rick (Julie) Fell of Mishawaka, 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Services are 1:00 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, where the family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12-1pm. Visitation also on Tuesday from 5-7pm in the funeral home. Burial in Highland Cemetery. The family's preferred memorial is The Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share a remembrance of Lavon or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel
SEP
23
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel
SEP
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel
