Lawrence Berreth
May 17, 1937 - April 19, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Lawrence “Larry” Berreth, 82, of Mishawaka, passed away at 5:10 pm on April 19, 2020, at Golden Living Center, Mishawaka.
Larry was born May 17, 1937 in Mishawaka to the late Henry and Clara (Weber) Berreth. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Michael; his son, Christopher; and a grandson, Thijs Kraakman.
Larry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Aniela Murphy Berreth; two daughters, Christina (Pieter) Kraakman of Ft. Wayne and Anita (Thomas) Shultz of South Bend; three stepchildren, Melissa (Anthony) Murphy-Petros of Chicago, IL, Brendan Murphy of Whitestown, IN, and Kieran Murphy of Chicago; two sisters, Joyce (Tom) Weirich of Mishawaka and Judy (Bill) Martin of South Bend, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Larry retired after 20 years with Dodge Manufacturing and then spent another 20 years driving school bus for PHM Schools. He was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka. Larry was active with Boy Scouts of America for most of his adult life and served as scout master and unit commissioner. He also served on the board of the Mishawaka Res. He enjoyed playing euchre, fishing, camping and traveling anyplace off the beaten path, including four memorable trips to Europe.
Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a Funeral Mass and Visitation will be announced at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Mishawaka Res.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020