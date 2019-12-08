|
Lawrence D. Miller
May 4, 1927 - Nov. 21, 2019
NEWBURGH, IN - Lawrence Duane Miller (Larry), 92, passed away November 21, 2019 in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born May 4, 1927 in Kellerton, Iowa to Lawrence T. and Ruth C. Miller. He graduated from Colorado Springs High School. At 17 he enlisted in the United States Army serving in the South Pacific during World War II, in the Transportation Corp.
On September 25, 1946, he married Mary Louise Hollister in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Throughout their 73 years of marriage, Larry explained their whirlwind courtship as “Love at first sight!” He would add, “She was the prettiest of the six Hollister sisters.”
The Miller family lived in the Chicago area, South Bend, Indiana, and St. Louis, Missouri prior to moving to Newburgh. Larry was President and co-owner of Geiger Moving and Storage when he retired from what he described as his “business career” in 1989.
During his active years Larry was involved in many public service activities, including 10 years in Republican Party activity in St. Joseph County, IN as Township Chairman and 1 term as County Councilman. He helped found the Clay Township Junior Baseball Association.
He was a WNIN reader to the blind for 14 years and a Docent at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science from 1989, including 2 years as President. He was a 19-year member of the Sertoma Club and of FOCUS, a service group to the Evansville State Hospital.
In 1986 Larry became a Lay Minister, licensed as an Interim Minister, subsequently serving 16 United Church of Christ Churches. In one of the most meaningful moments of his 92 years, Larry was ordained in the United Church of Christ August 2006. He served as Pastor of St. John UCC, Lamar, IN and Zion UCC, Chrisney, IN from December 2005 to January 2009.
Along with his parents, he was sadly preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Diane Miller and son-in-law, David Estep.
Loving him still are his wife of 73 years, Mary; sister, Helen Baumgardner; daughters, Lari Aynne Estep, June (Joe Neth) Miller, and Jane (Amie) Miller; son, Mark Miller; grandchildren, Todd (Jackie) Turnock, Kerri (Mike) Mattern, Erik Estep, Britton Estep, Erin (Adam) Shaffer, Kate (Jared) Young, and Hana Miller; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Alexandra, and Addison Turnock; Lucas, Lindsey, Elizabeth, and Elias Mattern; Eva, Marie, Jane, and Abram Shaffer; and Jackson and Mike Young; and great-great-granddaughter, Jordy Turnock.
We invite everyone to celebrate Lawrence Duane Miller's life on December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 6400 Oakhill Road, Evansville, Indiana, led by Reverend Emily Slade.
In honor of Larry, his long life, and his dedication to others, please consider a gift to Bethlehem United Church of Christ or the .
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019