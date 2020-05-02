Lawrence “Larry” G. Young



Sept. 29, 1937 - April 29, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Retired Elkhart Police Officer Lawrence G. “Larry” Young, 82, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home, in the comfort of his family. A native of Elkhart, Larry was born on September 29, 1937 to the late Elwood W. and Irene L. (Harris) Young. He married Nila F. Cook on December 30, 1957 at Jamestown United Methodist Church. Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Nila; daughter, Jeanette (Rodney) Morgan; sons, William “Bill” Young and Anthony (Sue) Young, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents; sisters, Irene “Viola” Allen and Vivian “Arlene” Dooley; and brothers, William Young and George “Morris” Young, preceded him in death.



Larry was a Policeman with the Elkhart Police Department for 28 years, retiring in 1998. After retirement, he worked as a security officer at Siemens AG for 20 years. Prior to becoming a police office, Larry worked at C G Conn. He was a 1956 graduate of Elkhart High School, and longtime member of Jamestown United Methodist Church. He was a proud member of the Elkhart FOP Lodge #52 and Elkhart Moose Lodge #599. He and Nila also enjoyed traveling, visiting lighthouses and covered bridges.



Family visitation and services, with Pastor Steve Loft, will be held Monday, May 5, at Billings Funeral Home. Beginning at 1:30, Larry's casket will be placed under the carport, where friends, family, and fellow police officers may drive by to pay final respects. The family will then proceed to Olive West Cemetery for private graveside services and honors presented by the Elkhart Police Department Honor Guard. The family would like to thank Marie and Gary with Harbor Light Hospice for the care and kindness given to Larry this past year.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are kindly requested to the Jamestown UMC or Elkhart FOP Lodge #52. Condolences for the family can be made at the Billings FH website.





