Lawrence
“Larry” Hauguel Sr.
July 20, 1941 - Nov. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Early on Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, Lawrence James Hauguel Sr. lost his short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on July 20, 1941 in South Bend, IN to the late Louis and Mary (Buzolich) Hauguel.
On August 6, 1966, Lawrence married Jeanette (Stoffelen) Hauguel who survives. They shared 54 wonderful loving years together. He always gave her one rose every year for his one and only love. Also surviving is his son, Larry (Sheila) Hauguel; daughter, Beth (Jeremy) Medina; two granddaughters, Jaidyn Medina and Annalyse Medina; twin brother, Leo (Chris) Hauguel of Glendale, AZ, and brother Louis (Mary Ann) Hauguel of Ocala, FL. He is also preceded in death by a brother, William Hauguel. Larry is also survived by his favorite sister-in-law, Janice (Bob) Joachim and sister-in-law, Carol Stoffelen; and their very dearest friend, Ellen Brennan. Larry sadly leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews whom he adored. He thanks you all for the many laughs, love and memories.
Lawrence and Jeanette rescued their Dachshund, Purdy, from Pet Refuge. Purdy knew when dad was home. She was waiting by the door for him and followed him around like a little lamb. He will be missed by his five granddogs, Max and Bo Hauguel, Tinkerbell, Hazel Grace, and Rocky Blue Medina who always smothered him with kisses.
Lawrence was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at Holy Family Church. He loved life, golf, and was an avid Cubs fan. If you knew Lawrence then you knew he bled orange and blue for the Chicago Bears. There wasn't a hat he didn't have. He was a sports man who never missed a Wednesday night of bowling to see his son Larry Jr. bowl some strikes. He also was that amazing grandpa in the stands from the time his granddaughters were tiny competitive cheerleaders to now playing volleyball in high school and kicking it up on the soccer fields. He loved cheering them on and snapping his pictures on his trusty 35mm camera while snacking on his yummy popcorn.
Lawrence was employed and became a part of the family at Veldman's Auto Parts for 38 years until his recent retirement. He always loved going to work and never complained that he had to. His smile was contagious. He will truly be missed by our family and those who knew and loved him dearly.
Visitation will be held 5:00 pm-8:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020, with the Rosary recited at 5:30 pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 3:00 pm with visitation for one hour prior at the church. Larry will be laid to rest at Southlawn Cemetery.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lawrence's honor to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614; South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend, IN 46628; St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545, or a charity of your choice
