Lawrence J. Buzalski
Lawrence J. Buzalski

Oct. 2, 1942 - Nov. 15, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Lawrence John “Larry” Buzalski, Sr., 78, of Mishawaka passed away at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, November 15 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born October 2, 1942 in St. Joseph County to the late Joan S. (Rafalski) and Leonard R. Buzalski and was a lifetime area resident. On July 24, 1981 in South Bend he married Deb L. Crites who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Dawn E. Buzalski Bidlack (Charles) of South Bend and Ann Vysoky (Matt) of Franklin, TN; three sons, Lawrence J. Buzalski, Jr. (Sheila) of Granger, John M. Crites of Mishawaka, and Bret A. Crites (Christie) of Osceola, 13 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, Leonard, John, Ray, and Richard Buzalski.

Larry was a machinist for many years at Dodge Manufacturing and Scott Brass in Mishawaka. He loved his family and friends well. He was kind, compassionate, humble, and had a great sense of humor. He was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him and he will be greatly missed.

A public gathering celebrating Larry's life will be held in the late spring/early summer due to the pandemic. The family will announce the date and time when they set it. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Ln., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
