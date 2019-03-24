Lawrence J. “Larry” Gillespie



Feb. 26, 1936 - March 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lawrence J. “Larry” Gillespie, 83, of South Bend, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in his home. He was born on February 26, 1936, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Robert J. and Irene (Alby) Gillespie. On November 25, 1979 he married Sandra Biddle, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Cheryl (Vince) Micucci of Mishawaka, IN; his sons, Rob (Dana) Gillespie of Mishawaka and Mike (Monique) Gillespie of Indianapolis; a stepson, John M. Smith of South Bend; eight grandchildren, Kayle, Lindsey, Brooke, Ashley, Casey, Skylar, Bradley, and Briana; seven great-grandchildren; and his sisters-in-law, Jean Borders, LouEllen (Jim) Ridenour, Debra (Eric) Freel, and Judy Tabb.



Larry was born in Pittsburgh, grew up in Kittanning, PA, and moved to South Bend in 1954. He attended the University of Notre Dame and served his county in the United States Army. Larry was a former long time member of South Bend Marine Corps League 095. He was a self employed Real Estate Broker for 20 years and he had other businesses as well. Larry was an avid Notre Dame and Cubs fan and loved to spend time with his family. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the funeral home and burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, with full Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the animal rescue organization of donor's choice.