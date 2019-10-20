Home

Lawrence Kuskye

Lawrence Kuskye
Lawrence Kuskye

Nov. 29, 1926 - Oct. 18, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Lawrence L. Kuskye, 92, was born in South Bend, IN on November 29, 1926, and passed away on October 18, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family, including his wife of 70 years, Marilyn. He was a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Calling will be Wednesday, October 23 starting at 10:00 a.m. with a service at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563 with Thomas C. Rough officiating. A complete obituary can be seen at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
