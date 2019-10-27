|
Leah J.
Burnworth-Went
Jan. 14, 1946 - Oct. 23, 2019
EDWARDSBURG - Leah JoAnn Burnworth-Went, 73 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Oct. 23, 2019 at her home after a brief illness. She was born Jan. 14, 1946 in Niles, the daughter of Lyle C. and Alice M. (Early) Quimby of Edwardsburg and has been a resident of Edwardsburg all of her life. She graduated from Edwardsburg High School and furthered her education at Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac to become an X-Ray Technician at Elkhart General Hospital. Leah had a personality that attracted people to her, because of her loving and kind manner.
After her marriage to Jerry Burnworth ended, she married Ken E. Went of Union five years ago. Surviving are her children, Jeff (Amy) Burnworth of Marshall, MI, James (Julie) Burnworth of Cassopolis, and Jennifer (Scott) Enders of Etna Green, IN. There are two stepchildren, Jeff Went of Bristol and Tina (Brian) Helbling of Edwardsburg. Leah has five grandchildren, James Burnworth, Jr., Jessica (A.J.) Lome, Shelby Burnworth, Dustin Gordon, and Arihanna Johnson. There are three step-grandchildren, Autumn Went, Kyle Went, and Brandon Helbling, as well as one great-great-granddaughter, Emery Gordon.
Family who have preceded her in passing are her parents and her brother, Lyle Scott Quimby on June 23, 2014.
“Mom enjoyed reading and sitting on her porch with her dear friends and family. She enjoyed giving her time at the Edwardsburg Historical Museum and her Red Hat lady friends.”
Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg, where the service will begin at 11:00 AM with Rev. Scott Otis, pastor officiating. Cremation inurnment will be at a later date in November in Edwardsburg Cemetery on the family grave lot. It is suggested that memorial donations be made to the Cass County Cancer Services, P.O. Box 676, Edwardsburg, MI 49112-0676.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019