Leatrice E. Uvardy



April 21, 1929 - June 20, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Leatrice E. Uvardy, 90, passed peacefully in the home of her daughter on June 20, 2019. Leatrice and husband Stephan had moved to St. Johns, Michigan in 2015 after living in the South Bend area for several decades.



Leatrice was born to Charles and Bertha (Schneider) Beckmann on April 21, 1929 in Chicago, IL.



Leatrice worked in the health care field as a LPN for over 20 years serving and loving people.



She married Stephen A. Uvardy in 1979 and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2015. Leatrice is survived by daughters, Karen Nutty, Lianne (Byron) Prange, Judy (Ed) Ross, and Sue (Tom) Brown, 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette Gorsline and Andri (Terry) Connors; and brother, Clive (Myke) Beckmann. Preceding her in death were her parents and sister, Nadine Houser.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, July 28 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN.



Final resting place for Leatrice and Stephen will be at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.



Final resting place for Leatrice and Stephen will be at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.