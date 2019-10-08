|
|
Lee Antonio Reed Jr.
July 5, 1969 - Oct. 2, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lee Antonio Reed, Jr., 50, of North Brookfield Street, South Bend, IN, passed away October 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN.
Lee was born July 5, 1969 in South Bend, IN, to Lee Antonio Reed, Sr. and Oleta (Preston) Hayes both of whom preceded him in death.
Lee graduated in 1987 from LaSalle High School and attended Ball State University. He worked for Ameritech as a forklift operator from 1990-1992, then worked as an entrepreneur until his passing. He had a kind heart and loved his children dearly. His smile and personality would light up any room and he was very popular for this reason.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Tarajiah I. Reed and Jade T. Reed; three sons, Lee A. Reed, III, Jerome L. Reed, and Cordae Reed, four grandchildren, and a brother, Jerome A. Hayes.
Private services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send condolences at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019