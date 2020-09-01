Lee “Ray” Comer
May 22, 1959 - August 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lee Raynard “Ray” Comer of South Bend passed away at 61 yrs. on Friday, August 29, 2020, in Memorial Hospital, South Bend.
Ray was born on May 22, 1959 in South Bend as the son of Lee Ross Sr. and Janice Louise Comer.
On May 5, 1984, in South Bend, Ray married beloved wife, Lisa Bey.
She survives along with their children, Robyn (Sean) Walker of South Bend, IN, Kelly Comer of Fishers, IN, and Derek Comer of Granger, IN. He was the proud grandfather of four grandchildren, Shadaya Comer, Qwentin Walker, Serenity Walker, and Jaiden Comer. He also leaves seven siblings behind to cherish his memory, Jerome (Victoria) Bullard, Antonette Lewis, Debra Lewis, Donna (Andre) Andrews, Willie Jr. (Christy) Lewis, Barbara Lewis, and Mark Lewis.
Ray was employed by the City of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts for 23 years. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his outgoing spirit and caring demeanor, and dedication to his friends and to others in the community.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. The family requests that, due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be strictly enforced, and face masks required.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the funeral home with the burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
and/or send any cards to Comer Family at 1342 Helmen Dr., South Bend, IN 46615.