1/1
Lee "Ray" Comer
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee “Ray” Comer

May 22, 1959 - August 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Lee Raynard “Ray” Comer of South Bend passed away at 61 yrs. on Friday, August 29, 2020, in Memorial Hospital, South Bend.

Ray was born on May 22, 1959 in South Bend as the son of Lee Ross Sr. and Janice Louise Comer.

On May 5, 1984, in South Bend, Ray married beloved wife, Lisa Bey.

She survives along with their children, Robyn (Sean) Walker of South Bend, IN, Kelly Comer of Fishers, IN, and Derek Comer of Granger, IN. He was the proud grandfather of four grandchildren, Shadaya Comer, Qwentin Walker, Serenity Walker, and Jaiden Comer. He also leaves seven siblings behind to cherish his memory, Jerome (Victoria) Bullard, Antonette Lewis, Debra Lewis, Donna (Andre) Andrews, Willie Jr. (Christy) Lewis, Barbara Lewis, and Mark Lewis.

Ray was employed by the City of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts for 23 years. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his outgoing spirit and caring demeanor, and dedication to his friends and to others in the community.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. The family requests that, due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be strictly enforced, and face masks required.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the funeral home with the burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com and/or send any cards to Comer Family at 1342 Helmen Dr., South Bend, IN 46615.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Burial
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved