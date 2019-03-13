Lee O. Collins, Jr.



April 25, 1926 - March 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lee Oren Collins, Jr., 92, of South Bend died at 4:00 a.m. Sunday, March 10 in Healthwin Specialized Care Facility. Mr. Collins was born April 25, 1926 in South Bend to the late Cecelia M. (Orr) and Lee O. Collins and was a lifetime area resident. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean E. (Ashley) Collins; one grandson, Tech Sgt. Dale Mathews; sons-in-law, Victor Steinhoffer and Tom Triplet; and siblings, C. Merle Collins, K. Orraine Gregory, Patricia Collins, and Robert Collins. He is survived by his children, Linda K. Steinhoffer, Judy Paczesny (John), Patty Triplet, and Jim Collins (Kay) all of South Bend, and Joyce Wheeler (Tim) of Lafayette, IN, nine grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. with Rev. Vickie Van Nevel officiating. Committal services and burial with Military Honors will follow at Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14 from 4 until 8 p.m. in the funeral home.



Memorial contributions in Lee's name may be made to Northwest United Methodist Church, 21855 Brick Rd., South Bend, IN 46628. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary