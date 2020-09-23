Leevell Liggins
Sept. 18, 1934 - Sept. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Leevell Liggins, Sr., 86, of South Bend passed on September 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Inverness, MS on September 18, 1934 to the union of Lillie Davis and Joseph Louis Liggins; they preceded him in death.
He relocated to Chicago in 1953 where he worked for the Department of Sanitation. In March of 1957 he married the late Florice J. Houston. He moved to South Bend in 1999 and in 2000 Mr. Liggins secured employment as a driver for Real Services; he retired from Real Services in 2006.
His memory will be cherished by his children, Mary Jones, Wanda Love, Juanita and Johnny Jenkins all of South Bend, and Cheryl Oyedele of Indianapolis; a sister-in-law, Freddie Mae Houston of Chicago, 16 grandchildren, 78 great- and great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends. Along with his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one son, Alex Liggins.
Mr. Liggins enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and watching game shows and sports on TV. He was a kind man with an affection for helping others. He enjoyed running errands for others and transporting friends who couldn't get around.
His love and spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
The Funeral service is 12:00 noon Friday at Greater St. Mathew Church with visitation one hour before the service.
Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com
.