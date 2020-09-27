Leila Denny



May 28, 1940 - Sept. 25, 2020



WALKERTON, IN - Leila Maxine (Andrews) Denny, 80, of Walkerton, Indiana passed away on September 25, 2020 at 1:20 a.m. at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka Campus. On May 28, 1940 in Argos, Indiana she was born to Thomas A. Andrews and Martha L. (Byers) Andrews. Leila has lived the past 18 years at Fish Lake in Walkerton, having lived prior to that in South Bend, Indiana.



On September 13, 1957 in Argos, Indiana she married Carl Maynard Denny. Together they shared 63 years.



Carl and Leila owned and operated Elbod Tire Supply in Mishawaka from 1975 to 2005.



Leila is survived by her husband, Carl Denny; daughter, Debra Base; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Stevens; and brothers, Jerry Andrews and Douglas Andrews.



Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ, 15676 Michigan Road, Argos, Indiana.



Funeral Services will be held following visitation at 12:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ, 15676 Michigan Road, Argos, Indiana with Rev. Lloyd Howard and David Pennington. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos, Indiana.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store