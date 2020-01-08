Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
Leilani Starlene Ann Owens


2019 - 2020
Leilani Starlene Ann Owens Obituary
Leilani Starlene Ann Owens

Dec. 23, 2019 - Dec. 23, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Leilani Starlene Ann Owens was born sleeping on Monday, December 23, 2019 to parents Autumn Bell and Taveonta Owens, both of South Bend.

Although Leilani could not stay with us on Earth, she has left an impression on all of us and will be forever loved and missed.

In addition to her loving parents, Leilani is survived by her uncles: Alexander Bell, Austin (Jennifer) Bell, Matias Hamilton, Taion Owens, and Terionta Kizer, all of South Bend; grandparents, Angela (Joe) Wiskotoni of South Bend, Kirk (Bobbie) Bell of Osceola, Takiya Posey of South Bend, and Nathaniel Owens of Warsaw, IN; great-grandmother, Pauline Roher of South Bend; cousin, Raelynn Bell; as well as a host of extended family members.

A Memorial service will be held in Leilani's honor TODAY, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
