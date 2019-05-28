Leland M. Holston



Sept. 6, 1935 - May 24, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Leland Merrill Holston, 83, of New Carlisle passed away at 6:32 p.m. Friday, May 24 in Memorial Hospital following an illness. He was born September 6, 1935 in Argos, IN to the late Helen (Smous) and Ralph Holston and was a lifetime area resident. On October 17, 1981 in South Bend he married Mara Nagy, who preceded him in death in 2011. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Joyce Lusk and Earl, Lynn, Erdmann, and Mody Holston. He is survived by his children, Gale Jacobs (Mike) of South Bend and Mike Holston (Pamela) of Mishawaka; five grandchildren, Angela Amstutz (Jeremy), Harrison Jacobs (Marianna), Chad Holston, Cherish Holston, and Ryan Corr (Denise); and six great-grandchildren, Hudson, Haddie, Lincoln, Madisyn, Haylee, & Sofia.



Lee was a member of Carpenters Union Local 413 in South Bend for 65 years, served on the Carpenters apprenticeship committee for 30 years and was a carpenter, field superintendent, and estimator while working for Hickey, Ziolkowski and Verkler Construction companies. He was President of the Builders Exchange in 1983. Lee was presented with multiple awards throughout his career and was especially grateful for recognition in April 2006 for 20 years of volunteer service by the IKRCC Joint Apprenticeship & Training Fund.



In his younger days he coached little league, loved bowling and tending the garden. He was an avid walker who also enjoyed fishing on area lakes, Notre Dame football, tailgating, and Notre Dame basketball. In 1981 his locally purchased and raised Angus Heifer found its way to Denver and won Reserve National Grand Champion award. No Bull! Later on he came to appreciate sunrises & sunsets, sitting on the back porch swing ‘Catching a Breeze'. ‘I'm fortunate for having and living a great life' said Lee. Above all he enjoyed family & friends who meant the world to him.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. with Mr. Jeff Holston officiating. Cremation will follow. The family will receive friends to celebrate Leland's life on Wednesday, May 29 from 4 until 7 p.m. in the funeral home.



Memorial contributions in Leland's name may be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617 (alzni.org). Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary