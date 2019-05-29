Lella Slaughter



Oct. 26, 1927 - May 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lella Slaughter, 91, residing in South Bend, passed away at 9:15 am Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Healthwin Specialized Care. She was born October 26, 1927 in Pikeville, TN to the late Isaac and Alice May (Roberts) Brown.



Lella is survived by daughters, Sandra (Rex) Northcutt of Granger, Linda Darlene Luther of Muncie, IN, Glenda “Jo” Garver of Muskegon, MI, Gloria Jean Kingery of Mishawaka, and Helen Marie (George) Quick of Osceola; sons, James W. (Lynn Mikesell) Slaughter of South Bend and Daniel Slaughter, also of South Bend, eighteen grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren, and nineteen great-great-grandchildren; as well as two grandchildren whom she raised, Lisa Greenlee and Julie (Brian) Cheney; and her beloved dog, Gizmo. Lella was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Velma Smothers, Elsie Jackson, Irene Sewell, Norma Anderson, Rosie Henry, I.E. Brown, A.D. Brown, and A.O. “Arthur” Brown.



Lella was a longtime member of Gospel Center Missionary Church. During her lifetime, Lella was a teacher's aide as well as a cook for both schools and nursing homes. She was also a Foster Grandparent with Real Services.



Funeral Services for Lella will be 11:00 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Gospel Center Missionary Church, 930 S. 30th Street, South Bend, IN 46615. Pastor Jon Ranous will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, May 30 in the church as well as one hour prior to services on Friday in the church. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Lella may be donated to the Gospel Center Missionary Church.



Online condolences may be left for the Slaughter family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary