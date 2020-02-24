Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Lena H. Lyvers


1924 - 2020
Lena H. Lyvers Obituary
Lena H. Lyvers

July 6, 1924 - Feb. 22, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Lena Helen Lyvers, 95, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family of caregivers.

Lena was born on July 6, 1924, in Mishawaka to Celeste and Alice (Lombardelli) Cabrini. She was preceded in death by her parents. On April 27, 1946, she married William Lyvers; who preceded her in death on February 13, 1997.

Surviving are her children, Christina (Michael) Messana, William (Kelly) Lyvers, Mary Ann Lyvers, Thomas (Kathy) Lyvers, Michael (Vicki) Lyvers, Ray (Debra) Lyvers, and John Lyvers; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Rita Weisweaver.

Visitation will be TODAY Monday, February 24 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will on Tuesday, February 25 at 12:00 Noon in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2020
