Lena H. Lyvers
July 6, 1924 - Feb. 22, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Lena Helen Lyvers, 95, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family of caregivers.
Lena was born on July 6, 1924, in Mishawaka to Celeste and Alice (Lombardelli) Cabrini. She was preceded in death by her parents. On April 27, 1946, she married William Lyvers; who preceded her in death on February 13, 1997.
Surviving are her children, Christina (Michael) Messana, William (Kelly) Lyvers, Mary Ann Lyvers, Thomas (Kathy) Lyvers, Michael (Vicki) Lyvers, Ray (Debra) Lyvers, and John Lyvers; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Rita Weisweaver.
Visitation will be TODAY Monday, February 24 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will on Tuesday, February 25 at 12:00 Noon in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2020