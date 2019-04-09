|
Lenore A. Stuber
July 23, 1957 - April 5, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Lenore A. Stuber, 61, of Elkhart, IN, passed away at 7:32 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 in her residence.
Lenore was born on July 23, 1957 in South Bend, IN, to Donald and Barbara (Molnar) Kruk.
On May 12, 1984 in Granger, IN, Lenore married Kevin Stuber. Kevin survives along with two sons, Casey (Christina) Stuber of Granger and her 4-year-old grandson Archer Stuber, and DJ Stuber of South Bend. Also surviving is her mother, Barbara Kruk of Mishawaka; her siblings, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Kruk of South Bend, Michele (Paul) Pejza of Freemont, IN, and Lisa Coryell of Mishawaka along, with many nieces and nephews.
Lenore loved horses and enjoyed being around the horse community.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234.
Private family services will take place. Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the services.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019